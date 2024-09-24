Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMAR, JPM, UPST

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 79,495 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 58,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 11,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
