Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SMAR, JPM, UPST

September 24, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

September 24, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), where a total of 17,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 79,495 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 58,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 11,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMAR options, JPM options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

