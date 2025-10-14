Markets
SLG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, ACI, PLAY

October 14, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total of 4,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 493,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 859,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,400 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 39,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,900 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 8,739 contracts, representing approximately 873,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLG options, ACI options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PCTI Price Target
 FLUX Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CULP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PCTI Price Target-> FLUX Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CULP-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLG
ACI
PLAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.