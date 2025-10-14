Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, ACI, PLAY

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) options are showing a volume of 39,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,900 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 8,739 contracts, representing approximately 873,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
