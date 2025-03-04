Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ZS, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 88,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 10,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 9,812 contracts, representing approximately 981,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 53,866 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

