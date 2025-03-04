News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ZS, DIS

March 04, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 88,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 9,812 contracts, representing approximately 981,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 53,866 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
