Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SCL, VLY, OKTA

September 02, 2025 — 03:48 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), where a total of 890 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of SCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 177,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of SCL. Below is a chart showing SCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) saw options trading volume of 37,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 33,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 21,853 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCL options, VLY options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

