Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SATS, GRAL, DDOG

Grail Inc (Symbol: GRAL) options are showing a volume of 8,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of GRAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of GRAL. Below is a chart showing GRAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 34,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 3,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
