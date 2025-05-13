Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SATS, GRAL, DDOG

May 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total volume of 13,664 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Grail Inc (Symbol: GRAL) options are showing a volume of 8,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of GRAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of GRAL. Below is a chart showing GRAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 34,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 3,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SATS options, GRAL options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
