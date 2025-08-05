Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROOT, GFS, WYNN

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) saw options trading volume of 10,360 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,200 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 10,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, GFS options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XAIX
SLNH shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of IHRT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.