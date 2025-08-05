Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ROOT, GFS, WYNN

August 05, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total volume of 2,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 240,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) saw options trading volume of 10,360 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 880,200 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 10,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

