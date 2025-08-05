Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, XMTR, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN), where a total of 164,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 27,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR) saw options trading volume of 2,854 contracts, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of XMTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of XMTR. Below is a chart showing XMTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 527 contracts, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, XMTR options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

