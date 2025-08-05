Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIVN, XMTR, AZO

Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR) saw options trading volume of 2,854 contracts, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of XMTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of XMTR. Below is a chart showing XMTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 527 contracts, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIVN options, XMTR options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Screener
MNPR Stock Predictions
INKA YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.