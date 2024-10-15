News & Insights

Markets
RIOT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIOT, VRTX, XOM

October 15, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 105,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,159 contracts, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 76,429 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VRTX options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding KNM
 CHSP Historical Stock Prices
 SUN YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIOT
VRTX
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.