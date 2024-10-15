Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIOT, VRTX, XOM

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,159 contracts, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 76,429 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VRTX options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
