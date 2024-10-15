Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RIOT, VRTX, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 105,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 11,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 5,159 contracts, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 76,429 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VRTX options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.