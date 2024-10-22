Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, TOL, HLT

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 4,369 contracts, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,800 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, TOL options, or HLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Leon Cooperman Stock Picks
PLT Split History
INC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.