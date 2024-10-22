News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, TOL, HLT

October 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 35,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 12,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 4,369 contracts, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,800 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

