Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, APD, RIOT

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 5,311 contracts, representing approximately 531,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 133,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 43,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
