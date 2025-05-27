Markets
RBLX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RBLX, APD, RIOT

May 27, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 40,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 5,311 contracts, representing approximately 531,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 133,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 43,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, APD options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

