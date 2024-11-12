Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QGEN, NUE, SNDX

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 12,025 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) saw options trading volume of 4,800 contracts, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,200 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QGEN options, NUE options, or SNDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
