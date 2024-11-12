News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QGEN, NUE, SNDX

November 12, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN), where a total of 4,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 927,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 12,025 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) saw options trading volume of 4,800 contracts, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,200 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QGEN options, NUE options, or SNDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
