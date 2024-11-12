Notable Tuesday Option Activity: QGEN, NUE, SNDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN), where a total of 4,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 927,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 12,025 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) saw options trading volume of 4,800 contracts, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,200 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QGEN options, NUE options, or SNDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

