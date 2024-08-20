Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, DKNG, NKE

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 50,276 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 57,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 4,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, DKNG options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
NCT Price Target
VT shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.