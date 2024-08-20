News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, DKNG, NKE

August 20, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 57,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 50,276 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 57,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 4,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

