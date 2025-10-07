Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, CLSK, TNET

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 179,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 9,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,900 underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,100 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
