Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PTON, CLSK, TNET

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 74,899 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 748,400 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 179,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 9,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,900 underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,100 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, CLSK options, or TNET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

