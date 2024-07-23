Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, PI, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 223,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 48,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 1,530 contracts, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 264,377 contracts, representing approximately 26.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 34,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, PI options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.