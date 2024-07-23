Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PLTR, PI, AMD

Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 1,530 contracts, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 264,377 contracts, representing approximately 26.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 34,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
