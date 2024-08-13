Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, NET, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 163,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 38,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 12,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 16,392 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

