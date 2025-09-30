Markets
PFE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, COF, AMGN

September 30, 2025 — 01:49 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 675,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 123,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 26,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 22,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, COF options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

