Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PFE, COF, AMGN

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 26,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 22,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFE options, COF options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
