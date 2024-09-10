News & Insights

Markets
PAG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAG, HD, COOP

September 10, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total of 600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 143,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 1,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAG options, HD options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
 LYV Price Target
 CRI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAG
HD
COOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.