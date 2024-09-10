Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAG, HD, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total of 600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 143,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,200 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 14,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 1,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAG options, HD options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.