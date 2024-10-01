Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAG, APO, BBW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total of 1,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 18,701 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 1,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAG options, APO options, or BBW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.