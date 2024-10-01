Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PAG, APO, BBW

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 18,701 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 1,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
