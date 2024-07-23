News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NXPI, RJF, DLR

July 23, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), where a total volume of 23,193 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.2% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) options are showing a volume of 16,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.9% of RJF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RJF. Below is a chart showing RJF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 15,147 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 104.3% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NXPI options, RJF options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

