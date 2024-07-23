Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, MPW, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 11,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 80,914 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 30,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,225 contracts, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 60 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

