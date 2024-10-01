Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, BLK, CARR

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,494 contracts, representing approximately 349,400 underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 25,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, BLK options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
