Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, BLK, CARR

October 01, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 571,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,494 contracts, representing approximately 349,400 underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 25,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

