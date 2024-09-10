Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, BX, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 53,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 13,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 21,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

