Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, BX, MS

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 13,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 21,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, BX options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Dividend Stocks
PHH Videos
MQ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.