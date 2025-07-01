Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, META, HOOD

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 332,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 22,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 108.4 million underlying shares or approximately 260.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 127,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
