Markets
NFLX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, META, HOOD

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 150,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 548.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1280 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 332,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 22,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 108.4 million underlying shares or approximately 260.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 127,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Channel
 HAFC shares outstanding history
 AES Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Channel-> HAFC shares outstanding history-> AES Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
META
HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.