Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, META, HOOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 150,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 548.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1280 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 5,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1280 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 332,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 22,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 108.4 million underlying shares or approximately 260.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 127,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, META options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.