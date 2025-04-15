Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 165,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 333.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 7,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 54,467 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 194.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 11,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 325,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

