Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, META

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 54,467 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 194.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 11,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 325,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
