Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, CE, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 173,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 597.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 10,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 46,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.6% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 22,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 23,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CE options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.