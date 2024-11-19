News & Insights

Markets
NFLX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, CE, COST

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 173,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 597.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 10,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 46,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.6% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 22,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 23,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, CE options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ZBRA Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AUY
 CHMA Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ZBRA Insider Buying -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AUY -> CHMA Price Target -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
CE
COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.