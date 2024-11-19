Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, CE, COST

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) options are showing a volume of 46,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.6% of CE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 22,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CE. Below is a chart showing CE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 23,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
