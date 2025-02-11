Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NBIX, ACLS, EWTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX), where a total of 9,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 904,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 8,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS) options are showing a volume of 3,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of ACLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of ACLS. Below is a chart showing ACLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) options are showing a volume of 6,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

