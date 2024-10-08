Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, HUM, LW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 41,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.5% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 34,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 22,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 18,131 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,200 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

