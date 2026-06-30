Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, AMBA, SOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 412,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 41.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 23,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 21,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 64,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 19,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, AMBA options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MSTR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.