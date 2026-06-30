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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, AMBA, SOC

June 30, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 412,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 41.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 23,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 21,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 64,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 19,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, AMBA options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MSTR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MSTR
AMBA
SOC

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