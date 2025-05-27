Markets
MRNA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRNA, ALB, AMGN

May 27, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 62,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 7,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 15,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 13,883 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, ALB options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

