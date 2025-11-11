Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, SNOW, BLK

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 18,991 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SNOW options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
CKEC Options Chain
MBSC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.