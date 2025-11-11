Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, SNOW, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 48,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 5,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 18,991 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

