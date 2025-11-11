Markets
MRK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, SNOW, BLK

November 11, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 48,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 5,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 18,991 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, SNOW options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
 CKEC Options Chain
 MBSC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> CKEC Options Chain-> MBSC shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
SNOW
BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.