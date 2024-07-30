News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, PG, GEHC

July 30, 2024 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total of 105,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 156.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,900 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 49,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) options are showing a volume of 15,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRK options, PG options, or GEHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
