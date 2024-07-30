Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, PG, GEHC

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 49,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) options are showing a volume of 15,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
