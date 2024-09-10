Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, GILD, AN

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 26,158 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 12,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) saw options trading volume of 1,278 contracts, representing approximately 127,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
