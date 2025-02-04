Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MMS, FN, AI

Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) saw options trading volume of 10,015 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 154.8% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,600 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 67,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 23,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMS options, FN options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
