Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MMS, FN, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), where a total volume of 10,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.1% of MMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 5,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares of MMS. Below is a chart showing MMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Fabrinet (Symbol: FN) saw options trading volume of 10,015 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 154.8% of FN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,600 underlying shares of FN. Below is a chart showing FN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 67,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 23,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

