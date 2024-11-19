News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, AMZN, AAPL

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 149,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 7,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,600 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 427,047 contracts, representing approximately 42.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 48,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 391,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 37,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
