Notable Tuesday Option Activity: META, AMZN, AAPL

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 427,047 contracts, representing approximately 42.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 48,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 391,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 37,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, AMZN options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
