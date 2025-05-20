Markets
MDT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDT, AS, MA

May 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 30,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) saw options trading volume of 18,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,900 underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $607.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $607.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDT options, AS options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WISE Videos
 LEI Split History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WISE Videos-> LEI Split History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KOG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDT
AS
MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.