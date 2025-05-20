Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MDT, AS, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 30,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) saw options trading volume of 18,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,900 underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $607.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $607.50 strike highlighted in orange:

