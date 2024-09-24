Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCK, GNRC, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 4,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 499,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 11,460 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, GNRC options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.