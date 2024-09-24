Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCK, GNRC, ELF

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 11,460 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
