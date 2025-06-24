Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, MS, INTC

June 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 15,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 22,700 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 404,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 17,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, MS options, or INTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

