Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, MS, INTC

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 22,700 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 404,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 17,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
