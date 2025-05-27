Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, RKLB, LUNR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 321,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 26,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 105,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 9,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 46,577 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

