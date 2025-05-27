Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, RKLB, LUNR

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 105,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 9,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 46,577 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, RKLB options, or LUNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
VKTX Videos
PNY Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.