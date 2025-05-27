Markets
MARA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, RKLB, LUNR

May 27, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 321,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 26,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 105,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 9,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) saw options trading volume of 46,577 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, RKLB options, or LUNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
 VKTX Videos
 PNY Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> VKTX Videos-> PNY Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
RKLB
LUNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.