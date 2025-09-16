Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, CELH, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 339,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 58.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 21,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 33,832 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 127,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

