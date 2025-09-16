Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MARA, CELH, QS

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 33,832 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,700 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 127,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, CELH options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
INVE market cap history
FLKS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.