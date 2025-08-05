Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MAR, VRTX, ADM

August 05, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total of 28,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 194% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 15,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.9% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 13,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,900 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

