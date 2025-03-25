Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, DFS, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 114,366 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 17,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 15,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,700 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 98,868 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

