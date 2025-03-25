Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LYFT, DFS, MRK

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 15,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,700 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 98,868 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, DFS options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of BZF
Funds Holding BIGZ
UDR MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.