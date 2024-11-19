Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LW, RBLX, INCY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total volume of 10,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 51,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 11,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 11,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,400 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

