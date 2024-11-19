News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LW, RBLX, INCY

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total volume of 10,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 51,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 11,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) options are showing a volume of 11,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,400 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
