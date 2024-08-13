Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, RBLX, Z

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 33,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 3,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 24,071 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
