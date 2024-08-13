Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, RBLX, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 33,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 3,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 24,071 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

