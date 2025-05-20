Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, BURL, VERA

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 4,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) saw options trading volume of 4,965 contracts, representing approximately 496,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, BURL options, or VERA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding KZ
BEEM Videos
FERG Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.