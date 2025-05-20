Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, BURL, VERA

May 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 47,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 4,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERA) saw options trading volume of 4,965 contracts, representing approximately 496,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of VERA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of VERA. Below is a chart showing VERA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

