Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, ADSK, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 98,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 13,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 12,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 1,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 66,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 13,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

