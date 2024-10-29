Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LEU, DLTR, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU), where a total volume of 9,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 925,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,500 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 21,087 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 17,952 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

