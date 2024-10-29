Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LEU, DLTR, CVNA

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 21,087 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 17,952 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEU options, DLTR options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NGL shares outstanding history
MW Videos
Institutional Holders of FLMI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.