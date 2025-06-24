Markets
KTOS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KTOS, TTD, PAGS

June 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 12,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 28,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PagSeguro Digital Ltd (Symbol: PAGS) saw options trading volume of 32,327 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of PAGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 29,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PAGS. Below is a chart showing PAGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, TTD options, or PAGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of AIRT
 ENG YTD Return
 DWIN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of AIRT-> ENG YTD Return-> DWIN Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KTOS
TTD
PAGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.