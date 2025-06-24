Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KTOS, TTD, PAGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 12,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.8% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 2,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 28,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And PagSeguro Digital Ltd (Symbol: PAGS) saw options trading volume of 32,327 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of PAGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 29,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PAGS. Below is a chart showing PAGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, TTD options, or PAGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

