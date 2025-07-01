Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, OZK, LMND

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 3,212 contracts, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 16,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KSS options, OZK options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
