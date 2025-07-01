Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, OZK, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 44,091 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 6,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,900 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 3,212 contracts, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 16,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

