KSS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, ADBE, PII

October 14, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 40,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 17,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 31,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 8,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 809,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

