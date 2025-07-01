Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, OKTA, NET

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 15,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 4,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 15,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, OKTA options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
MU Earnings History
CGC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.