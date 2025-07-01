Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, OKTA, NET

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 37,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 15,649 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 4,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 15,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, OKTA options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

